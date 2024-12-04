A Game Changer for businesses optimizing LCOE and cutting greenhouse gases

Here are five key advantages of why businesses and factories should consider solar energy installation:

Key Benefits for Businesses:

1. Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Saving Trinasolar's advanced n-type i-TOPCon solar modules, utilising 210mm wafers, deliver a remarkable power output of up to 720W (reaching 740.6W in lab testing), boasting an efficiency of up to 25.9% (world record for the 27th time). This translates to significantly higher energy yield per unit area, resulting in lower investment costs and faster ROI (5-7 years). Upgrading from 670W modules increases power generation by 37kW in a 500kW system, potentially saving 18,040 THB monthly (assuming 4.18 THB/kWh). Independent assessments show that Trinasolar's Vertex N 700W+ modules achieve a 2.2% and 1.9% reduction in LCOE and CAPEX respectively in Germany, and 1.8% and 1.6% in Brazil, compared to reference modules. This superior performance underscores their global competitiveness and cost-effectiveness.

2. Ultra Low Degradation results in Ultra Violet (UV) testing and warranty Vertex N 720W modules have excelled in UV testing by the China General Certification Centre (CGC). The modules were exposed to UV300, testing that is 20 times tougher than the IEC basic UV test (UV 15). The test equals four years of field UV exposure, meaning that the 1.6% total degradation presented by Vertex N is extremely low. Trinasolar provides a 30-year power warranty to ensure long-term value and a strong return on investment.