A Game Changer for businesses optimizing LCOE and cutting greenhouse gases

Here are five key advantages of why businesses and factories should consider solar energy installation:
Key Benefits for Businesses:
1. Maximizing Efficiency and Cost Saving Trinasolar's advanced n-type i-TOPCon solar modules, utilising 210mm wafers, deliver a remarkable power output of up to 720W (reaching 740.6W in lab testing), boasting an efficiency of up to 25.9% (world record for the 27th time). This translates to significantly higher energy yield per unit area, resulting in lower investment costs and faster ROI (5-7 years). Upgrading from 670W modules increases power generation by 37kW in a 500kW system, potentially saving 18,040 THB monthly (assuming 4.18 THB/kWh). Independent assessments show that Trinasolar's Vertex N 700W+ modules achieve a 2.2% and 1.9% reduction in LCOE and CAPEX respectively in Germany, and 1.8% and 1.6% in Brazil, compared to reference modules. This superior performance underscores their global competitiveness and cost-effectiveness.
2. Ultra Low Degradation results in Ultra Violet (UV) testing and warranty Vertex N 720W modules have excelled in UV testing by the China General Certification Centre (CGC). The modules were exposed to UV300, testing that is 20 times tougher than the IEC basic UV test (UV 15). The test equals four years of field UV exposure, meaning that the 1.6% total degradation presented by Vertex N is extremely low. Trinasolar provides a 30-year power warranty to ensure long-term value and a strong return on investment.
3. Reduction of Emissions in Scopes 1 and 2 Many industries aim for a 20-25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) by 2030. This includes reducing direct (Scope 1) and indirect (Scope 2) emissions from energy consumption. Solar power significantly lowers Scope 2 emissions by replacing fossil fuel-based electricity generation. A 1 MW solar installation offsets up to 500 tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually—equivalent to planting 62,500 trees—contributing significantly to overall reduction goals and lowering a company's carbon footprint. This helps meet sustainability targets and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
4. Supportive Government Incentives Installing solar systems promotes clean energy usage in line with national greenhouse gas reduction targets. Through the Board of Investment (BOI), the government supports industrial operators by providing tax deductions on corporate income taxes for three years, based on 50% of the investment amount.
5. Enhanced Corporate Image Beyond financial benefits, solar panel installations strengthen the image of businesses, mainly those trading with European and other nations that require greenhouse gas reduction as a prerequisite for importing goods. Achieving emission reduction targets enhances the reputation of factories and businesses, showcasing their commitment to environmental sustainability.
Trinasolar has gained wide recognition globally; over the six months in 2024, the company delivered 34GW in PV modules, 1.7GWh of DC container and energy storage systems, and 3.2GW of solar mounting systems, highlighting and consolidating its leadership in smart PV and energy storage solutions.
Selecting the right solar technology allows businesses and industrial facilities to gain valuable investment benefits. Therefore, Trinasolar stands out as a comprehensive solar investment solution catering to industries' needs. Trinasolar remains committed to “Solar Energy for All” as the only company offering an extensive range of products and principles aligning with Thailand’s Power Development Plan and the country’s net-zero emission goals.