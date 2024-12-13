Businesses join UNESCO and Ministry of Education to boost green education

They watched as Huawei and installers explained how green energy can power not just public libraries but also a brighter, more sustainable future. A mobile learning vehicle, known as the "Digital Bus," rolled into the area, delivering free training on green energy, cybercrime awareness, and telecommunications. This bus has already trained over 4,500 students across over 10 remote provinces in Thailand, equipping them with knowledge and skills for a sustainable future.
This scene is the beginning of Thailand's Green Education Project under Huawei's global #TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative. It represents a collaboration between Huawei, JA Solar, UNESCO, and Thailand’s Ministry of Education, which is set to bring clean energy solutions and digital opportunities to 11 schools and community hubs and develop a new generation of green-skilled and digitally empowered learners.
Turning Classrooms and Communities into Catalysts for Change
The Green Education Project isn’t just about donating solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment—it’s about creating pathways to sustainability and opportunity. By equipping schools with renewable energy systems and fostering technical skills, the project addresses key challenges in education and energy, particularly in underserved areas.
Three pillars guide the project:
Green Schools for Secondary Education – Installing rooftop solar systems in secondary schools, and training teachers and students on the benefits and operation of green energy.
Green Schools for Vocational Education – Empowering students at technical and vocational institutions to work hands-on with photovoltaic systems, preparing them for careers in the booming renewable energy sector.
Green Communities – Supporting public libraries and learning encouragement centres with renewable energy and mobile digital education programs, including training on green energy and cybersecurity via Huawei’s Digital Bus.
Launching at Key Sites
The first two beneficiaries of the project demonstrate its real-world impact:
Kanchanapisek Vocational Training College, Nong Chok: This vocational school will use the donated PV systems to teach students installation, maintenance, and operations, giving them valuable technical skills for future employment.
Banna District Learning Encouragement Center: A community hub providing free training in green energy and digital literacy, aiming to bridge the skills gap in underserved regions.
Thailand’s commitment to sustainability and education reform is at the heart of this project. The nation’s push for renewable energy adoption aligns with its efforts to modernize education and equip students with future-ready skills. Despite significant progress, challenges persist: access to green energy education and digital literacy remains uneven, particularly in rural areas.
“The Green Education Project is more than a CSR project — it’s a long-term investment in Thailand’s youth and future,” said David Li, CEO of Huawei Thailand. “By combining clean energy solutions with hands-on education, we aim to create a model for sustainable growth and inclusion.”
The Sales Director of Southeast Asia at JA Solar stated, “With a mission of ‘developing solar power to benefit the planet,’ JA Solar is committed to becoming a great enterprise. JA Solar is proud to support Thailand’s energy transition and empower students with practical knowledge. This project reflects our commitment to advancing renewable energy adoption and making a lasting difference in communities.”
Teachers from local schools highlighted the importance and benefits of this project, “This project is a powerful example of how collaboration between global companies and local schools can create meaningful change. The solar equipment donation will provide our students with hands-on experience in installing and maintaining renewable energy systems, which will give them a competitive edge in the job market.”
The Green Education Project not only equips students and communities with critical resources but also inspires a broader shift towards green innovation. Moving forward, Huawei, JA Solar, and their partners will expand the project’s reach, inviting more organizations to join this vital mission of empowering the next generation with the skills and tools to create a sustainable Thai society.