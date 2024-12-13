Businesses join UNESCO and Ministry of Education to boost green education

They watched as Huawei and installers explained how green energy can power not just public libraries but also a brighter, more sustainable future. A mobile learning vehicle, known as the "Digital Bus," rolled into the area, delivering free training on green energy, cybercrime awareness, and telecommunications. This bus has already trained over 4,500 students across over 10 remote provinces in Thailand, equipping them with knowledge and skills for a sustainable future.

This scene is the beginning of Thailand's Green Education Project under Huawei's global #TECH4ALL digital inclusion initiative. It represents a collaboration between Huawei, JA Solar, UNESCO, and Thailand’s Ministry of Education, which is set to bring clean energy solutions and digital opportunities to 11 schools and community hubs and develop a new generation of green-skilled and digitally empowered learners.

Turning Classrooms and Communities into Catalysts for Change

The Green Education Project isn’t just about donating solar photovoltaic (PV) equipment—it’s about creating pathways to sustainability and opportunity. By equipping schools with renewable energy systems and fostering technical skills, the project addresses key challenges in education and energy, particularly in underserved areas.