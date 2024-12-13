A seat at the table – young people in Thailand call for a bigger role in climate action

The poll found that 93 per cent of young people reported feeling the impact of climate change in their daily lives, affecting their mental and physical health and that 85 % were eager to take action. The recommendations therefore called for stronger measures to tackle the growing impact of climate change along with greater youth participation in decision-making.
The recommendations were submitted to the Department of Climate Change and Environment after the COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan in November. The recommendations called for targeted climate policies that address the specific needs of children and youth - especially the most vulnerable - and proposed the creation of formal roles for young people in policy discussions to ensure their voices are heard and help shape future climate actions.
“The climate crisis affects all of us, but children and youth will bear the biggest brunt of its long-term impacts,” said Sippotai Ketjinda, a 23-year-old youth advocate who will join the Thai delegation to COP29 between the 17th and 19th of November. “That’s why we must be part of the solution. We need the Government to take real action and support us in leading climate initiatives that will protect our future.”
A UNICEF study in 2023 revealed that children in Thailand face heightened risks of flooding, drought, and increasingly frequent heat waves. Recent flooding and landslides across the country have already affected hundreds of thousands of children, and some schools destroyed. These crises underscore the need for targeted climate policies that protect children’s health, development, and well-being.
Further recommendations for the Government include improving climate education within and outside of schools, creating platforms for young people to exchange ideas and take action, providing financial and technical support to enable youth-led climate initiatives, and increasing investment, training and support to help children prepare for climate-related natural disasters.
“Children and young people are telling us loud and clear that they want to be part of the climate solution,” said Kyungsun Kim, UNICEF Representative for Thailand. “Their passion and ideas are powerful, but they need support, resources, and platforms to turn their visions into action. The recommendations they have developed are a call for the Government, businesses and everyone in society to work with them in creating a more sustainable and climate-resilient world. Their futures are on the line, and we must all come together to support them."
The latest poll and recommendations are part of UNICEF Thailand's #CountMeIn campaign, designed to amplify youth voices in addressing the climate crisis. Of the 994 young people aged 14-24 who participated in the Suan Dusit poll many reported that climate change hurt their physical and mental health, as well as disrupting their education, safety and family relationships. 63 % reported negative effects on health, 56 % reported difficulties in day-to-day living, and 41 % reported effects on their mental well-being.
Although children and young people expressed strong interest in taking action, 59 % had not yet participated in any climate-related activities, mostly due to a lack of resources and support, and limited knowledge on how to get involved or where to seek assistance.
In addition to the Suan Dusit Poll, UNICEF also conducted a U-Report Poll in August and September among 769 children and youth aged 13-24 across Thailand. The results closely mirrored the findings of the Suan Dusit Poll, further highlighting the climate impact on young lives and the need for young people to be part of climate solutions.
"Our voices today are the driving force for tomorrow's change,” said Asmanee Chesuemea, who attended COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. “Youth are not just victims of climate change but are key agents of transformation toward a sustainable future. It is crucial for the government and all relevant sectors to recognize the urgency of addressing this crisis through clear and actionable policies. This will help build hope, security, and a better quality of life for children and youth, both now and in the future."
UNICEF also urges the Thai government to join the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action—a global commitment to prioritize the rights, needs, and voices of young people in climate policy and action. First introduced at COP25 by the Government of Chile, the Declaration highlights the critical role of children and youth as change agents and recognizes the climate crisis as a child rights crisis.