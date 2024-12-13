A seat at the table – young people in Thailand call for a bigger role in climate action

The latest poll and recommendations are part of UNICEF Thailand's #CountMeIn campaign, designed to amplify youth voices in addressing the climate crisis. Of the 994 young people aged 14-24 who participated in the Suan Dusit poll many reported that climate change hurt their physical and mental health, as well as disrupting their education, safety and family relationships. 63 % reported negative effects on health, 56 % reported difficulties in day-to-day living, and 41 % reported effects on their mental well-being.

Although children and young people expressed strong interest in taking action, 59 % had not yet participated in any climate-related activities, mostly due to a lack of resources and support, and limited knowledge on how to get involved or where to seek assistance.

In addition to the Suan Dusit Poll, UNICEF also conducted a U-Report Poll in August and September among 769 children and youth aged 13-24 across Thailand. The results closely mirrored the findings of the Suan Dusit Poll, further highlighting the climate impact on young lives and the need for young people to be part of climate solutions.

"Our voices today are the driving force for tomorrow's change,” said Asmanee Chesuemea, who attended COP28 in the United Arab Emirates in 2023. “Youth are not just victims of climate change but are key agents of transformation toward a sustainable future. It is crucial for the government and all relevant sectors to recognize the urgency of addressing this crisis through clear and actionable policies. This will help build hope, security, and a better quality of life for children and youth, both now and in the future."

UNICEF also urges the Thai government to join the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action—a global commitment to prioritize the rights, needs, and voices of young people in climate policy and action. First introduced at COP25 by the Government of Chile, the Declaration highlights the critical role of children and youth as change agents and recognizes the climate crisis as a child rights crisis.