Flooding in Thailand between August and September 2024 seen as historic

Call for comprehensive water management

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra says she plans to set up a committee in charge of a national disaster centre, which will oversee relief and prevention operations for natural disasters.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on December 2 that this centre will respond immediately when a natural disaster takes place, no matter whether it is a storm, forest fire, landslide or flood.

The government will also use a model to rehabilitate the flood-damaged towns such as Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, he said, adding that the rehabilitation will be divided into short-, middle- and long-term plans.

The government has approved a budget of almost 20 billion baht for the rehabilitation of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai after the floods. The prime minister plans to use the same model for rehabilitating flood-hit provinces in the South, he said.

“Rehabilitation in the South will be carried out in the second phase once the floods recede, and the same model will be used as in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other regions,” Jirayu said.

Previously, the Thai Chamber of Commerce on September 30 urged the government to accelerate the development of a comprehensive water-management plan to mitigate future disasters. It has proposed a series of measures, including:

Identifying and addressing regional water-management challenges: This includes surveying water-management tools, systems and infrastructure to develop comprehensive solutions.

Training and education initiatives would be established to encourage the use of existing water databases for planning and mitigating water-related issues.

The private sector backs the government's initiative to establish a central location for disseminating accurate and timely information on water levels, forecasts, and warnings to the public.

The private sector advocates financial assistance programmes to help individuals and businesses affected by floods. This may include insurance options to support recovery efforts.

Collaboration with neighbouring countries is crucial for managing shared river resources. This could involve establishing joint water-flow guidelines and developing integrated drainage systems.

The government should review and prioritise water-management projects based on current needs. This includes long-term plans for flood and drought management, infrastructure development, and water-conservation initiatives.

Last year’s flooding was among impacts triggered by climate change, which is expected to be more severe in the future.

Delegates at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, have agreed to provide funding annually, with an overall climate financing target to reach at least US$1.3 trillion by 2035.

Countries also agreed on the rules for a United Nations-backed global carbon market. This market will facilitate the trading of carbon credits, incentivising countries to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly projects.

