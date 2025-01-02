Flooding in Thailand between August and September 2024 seen as historic

According to the Department Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the flooding in 37 provinces, mostly in the North and Northeast, impacted 181,870 households between August and September. The natural disaster also killed 49 people and injured 28 others.
Provinces affected by the floods included Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Tak, Phayao, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchabun, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachin Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Rayong, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phuket, Yala, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Trang and Satun.
It was also considered the severest flooding in almost 100 years among 200 households in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, where floodwater caused residences to be inundated and covered in mud, resulting in damage of around 4 billion baht.
Economic damage
Apart from El Niño shifting to La Niña which brought more rainfall to Thailand and nearby areas, heavy rain triggered by Typhoon Yagi in September was among the causes of floods and landslides.
According to Krungsri Research on September 13, flooding in August and September triggered an impact of around 46.5 billion baht on the economy, accounting for 0.27% of Thai gross domestic product (GDP).
The agriculture sector was badly affected by the floods, with an estimated damage of 43.4 billion baht, said senior analyst Chaiwat Sowcharoensuk.
Previously, severe flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Nock-ten in 65 provinces including Bangkok from July 25, 2011, to January 16, 2012, killed 815 people and affected 13.6 million others.
The World Bank estimated 1,425 trillion baht in economic damage and losses due to flooding as of December 1, 2011.
Most of this damage was to the manufacturing industry, as seven major industrial estates were inundated, triggering disruptions to manufacturing supply chains that lasted throughout 2012.
Call for comprehensive water management
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra says she plans to set up a committee in charge of a national disaster centre, which will oversee relief and prevention operations for natural disasters.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on December 2 that this centre will respond immediately when a natural disaster takes place, no matter whether it is a storm, forest fire, landslide or flood.
The government will also use a model to rehabilitate the flood-damaged towns such as Mae Sai in Chiang Rai, he said, adding that the rehabilitation will be divided into short-, middle- and long-term plans.
The government has approved a budget of almost 20 billion baht for the rehabilitation of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai after the floods. The prime minister plans to use the same model for rehabilitating flood-hit provinces in the South, he said.
“Rehabilitation in the South will be carried out in the second phase once the floods recede, and the same model will be used as in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and other regions,” Jirayu said.
Previously, the Thai Chamber of Commerce on September 30 urged the government to accelerate the development of a comprehensive water-management plan to mitigate future disasters. It has proposed a series of measures, including:
Last year’s flooding was among impacts triggered by climate change, which is expected to be more severe in the future.
Delegates at the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, have agreed to provide funding annually, with an overall climate financing target to reach at least US$1.3 trillion by 2035.
Countries also agreed on the rules for a United Nations-backed global carbon market. This market will facilitate the trading of carbon credits, incentivising countries to reduce emissions and invest in climate-friendly projects.