Small modular reactors offer clean energy for a sustainable future

SMRs generate energy through the process of nuclear fission. This involves firing neutrons at heavy elements like uranium or plutonium, causing the atomic nuclei to split apart and release immense heat energy. This heat is used to boil water, producing high-pressure steam that drives turbines to generate electricity.
This new technology is revolutionising the way nuclear energy is generated, thanks to its flexibility and superior safety features compared to conventional nuclear power plants.
A key distinguishing feature of SMRs is their modular design. These reactors are manufactured and assembled in factories as complete modules, ensuring consistent quality control and significantly reducing installation time in the target area.
They require only a small amount of fuel but can generate substantial energy output. They emit no carbon dioxide or other pollutants during energy production, making them an environmentally friendly option.
Each module has a power generation capacity of less than 300 megawatts (MWe), making it suitable for addressing localised energy needs or regions lacking extensive energy infrastructure.
If additional power is needed, extra modules can be installed to meet local energy demands efficiently.
Moreover, SMRs can provide heat energy for various industrial processes, such as desalinating seawater to produce fresh water, producing hydrogen gas, heating and cooling industrial facilities, and supporting renewable energy systems like wind and solar power.
SMRs integrate essential components into a single module, simplifying the system and reducing risks, particularly release of radiation’s impacts on lives and the environment.
They feature built-in cooling systems that operate automatically using natural principles, such as gravity and heat transfer, to dissipate heat. Reactors can autonomously shut down in emergency situations.
Some technologies place the reactor underground to mitigate risks from natural disasters like earthquakes or tsunamis.
More than 80 SMR projects have been introduced in a bid to drive green energy transition, including those under design, construction and commission stages.
Two projects under operation include Akedemik Lomonosov, a floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka, Russia. Since its commission in 2019, it has generated electricity for over 100,000 residents there.
The HTR-PM plant in Shandong, China, features an electricity generating capacity of 210 MWe. Since its commission in 2022, it has generated electricity for over 300,000 households there.
For Thailand, the development of nuclear power plant technology was first included in the Power Development Plan (PDP) 2007.
At that time, the government tasked the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to study the feasibility of nuclear technology, and set up its Nuclear Power Division in preparation for nuclear energy infrastructure in the country.
The electricity authority also invited experts from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency to evaluate Thailand’s readiness for nuclear energy infrastructure. The evaluation indicated that Thailand has the potential for operating nuclear power plants.
Thailand has included SMR nuclear power plants with an electricity generating capacity totaling 600 MWe in the PDP2024-2037, scheduled for commercial operation in 2037.
These efforts prove that SMRs are among viable alternatives for the clean energy transition against climate change, which can improve the quality of life among people and preserve the environment in a sustainable manner.