Small modular reactors offer clean energy for a sustainable future

SMRs integrate essential components into a single module, simplifying the system and reducing risks, particularly release of radiation’s impacts on lives and the environment.

They feature built-in cooling systems that operate automatically using natural principles, such as gravity and heat transfer, to dissipate heat. Reactors can autonomously shut down in emergency situations.

Some technologies place the reactor underground to mitigate risks from natural disasters like earthquakes or tsunamis.

More than 80 SMR projects have been introduced in a bid to drive green energy transition, including those under design, construction and commission stages.

Two projects under operation include Akedemik Lomonosov, a floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka, Russia. Since its commission in 2019, it has generated electricity for over 100,000 residents there.

The HTR-PM plant in Shandong, China, features an electricity generating capacity of 210 MWe. Since its commission in 2022, it has generated electricity for over 300,000 households there.

For Thailand, the development of nuclear power plant technology was first included in the Power Development Plan (PDP) 2007.

At that time, the government tasked the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to study the feasibility of nuclear technology, and set up its Nuclear Power Division in preparation for nuclear energy infrastructure in the country.

The electricity authority also invited experts from the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency to evaluate Thailand’s readiness for nuclear energy infrastructure. The evaluation indicated that Thailand has the potential for operating nuclear power plants.

Thailand has included SMR nuclear power plants with an electricity generating capacity totaling 600 MWe in the PDP2024-2037, scheduled for commercial operation in 2037.

These efforts prove that SMRs are among viable alternatives for the clean energy transition against climate change, which can improve the quality of life among people and preserve the environment in a sustainable manner.