Thailand reveals progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

In the short term, Thailand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40% from the Business-as-Usual (BAU) scenario by 2030, guided by the NDC Action Plan on Mitigation 2021–2030. This plan encompasses developments across five key areas with 17 initiatives, targeting a total reduction of 184.8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent (MtCO₂eq).

Among the five sectors identified for greenhouse gas mitigation potential, the energy sector plays the most significant role, capable of reducing 124.6 MtCO₂eq (22.5%), followed by the transport sector, which can achieve reductions of 45.6 MtCO₂eq (8.2%). Other sectors, such as agriculture and municipal waste management, contribute a combined reduction of approximately 13.2 MtCO₂eq.

The performance results for the years 2021-2022 reflect tangible progress. In 2021, Thailand successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 60.33 MtCO₂eq through 21 measures, which increased to 65.23 MtCO₂eq from 26 measures in 2022.

Another significant achievement is the Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs). Thailand signed a cooperation agreement with the Swiss Confederation in 2023 to support the Bangkok e-bus Program pilot project, with an agreement to transfer 500,000 tCO₂eq of carbon credits by 2030. In 2022, Thailand had already transferred 1,916 tCO₂eq in carbon credits.