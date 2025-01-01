Thailand reveals progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions

This report is part of Thailand's commitment to reporting progress on climate change actions under the framework of the Paris Agreement. Its primary aim is to demonstrate transparency in the country's efforts and achievements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while presenting clear future plans to build confidence within the global community.
Chapter 3 of the report focuses on "Mitigation Progress in Achieving NDC", highlighting Thailand's enhanced greenhouse gas reduction targets aligned with its long-term goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065.
In the short term, Thailand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30-40% from the Business-as-Usual (BAU) scenario by 2030, guided by the NDC Action Plan on Mitigation 2021–2030. This plan encompasses developments across five key areas with 17 initiatives, targeting a total reduction of 184.8 million tons of CO₂ equivalent (MtCO₂eq).
Among the five sectors identified for greenhouse gas mitigation potential, the energy sector plays the most significant role, capable of reducing 124.6 MtCO₂eq (22.5%), followed by the transport sector, which can achieve reductions of 45.6 MtCO₂eq (8.2%). Other sectors, such as agriculture and municipal waste management, contribute a combined reduction of approximately 13.2 MtCO₂eq.
The performance results for the years 2021-2022 reflect tangible progress. In 2021, Thailand successfully reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 60.33 MtCO₂eq through 21 measures, which increased to 65.23 MtCO₂eq from 26 measures in 2022.
Another significant achievement is the Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs). Thailand signed a cooperation agreement with the Swiss Confederation in 2023 to support the Bangkok e-bus Program pilot project, with an agreement to transfer 500,000 tCO₂eq of carbon credits by 2030. In 2022, Thailand had already transferred 1,916 tCO₂eq in carbon credits.
When comparing progress in reducing greenhouse gases with the set targets, Thailand has achieved 30.47% of the BAU scenario reduction, signaling positive movement toward meeting the NDC goals.
However, these successes are not solely the result of government actions; they have also been driven by cooperation with relevant agencies both domestically and internationally, as well as support from investments and advanced technologies.
In addition to demonstrating transparency, the BTR1 report serves as an important tool that reflects Thailand's potential on the international stage. It also helps build confidence that Thailand can lead Southeast Asia in achieving the Net Zero target.
Finally, this report serves as empirical evidence showing that Thailand is making steady progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and is ready to be a model for other developing countries in carrying out sustainable environmental practices.