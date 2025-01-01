OTP pushes for EV bus shift, Seeks GCF backing for THB18 billion investment

Under the policy of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand has announced its commitment to drive climate change policies and actions aimed at achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2065, as well as the development of sustainable transport infrastructure.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has pioneered the development of a low-carbon intercity bus system with climate-proof infrastructure in Thailand to address climate change impacts.

To promote and support effective actions to tackle climate change and achieve the country's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), a joint meeting was held with relevant agencies.

Electric Intercity Bus Transformation

Panya Chuphanit, Director of OTP, revealed that the Ministry of Transport has developed the concept for a low-carbon intercity bus system, entrusting the Transport Company Limited (TCL) to oversee the procurement of electric-powered intercity buses, with a total of 381 buses planned.

In the initial phase, 54 electric buses will be procured as a pilot project. TCL will need to secure funding for leasing the vehicles. The project involves the replacement of existing intercity buses with electric buses (EVs), which includes: