PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, exceeding safety standards

The air quality in 70 areas of Bangkok dipped below the safety standard on Monday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.
The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Monday at 54.1 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.
The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (73.0 mcg), Lat Krabang (68.2 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (67.5 mcg), Nong Chok (67.1 mcg) and Phasi Charoen (66.4 mcg).
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.
The air pollution is predicted to become more severe this week until Friday but should improve on Saturday and Sunday, the centre said.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.