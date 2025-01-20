PM2.5 levels rise in Bangkok, exceeding safety standards

The five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Nong Khaem (73.0 mcg), Lat Krabang (68.2 mcg), Khlong Sam Wa (67.5 mcg), Nong Chok (67.1 mcg) and Phasi Charoen (66.4 mcg).

The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.

The air pollution is predicted to become more severe this week until Friday but should improve on Saturday and Sunday, the centre said.

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.