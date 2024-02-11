Thais spent THB7,054 on average on sports-related items in 2023: survey

Policies should focus on both manufacturing and consumption aspects such as encouraging the establishment of clusters for makers of sports apparel, footwear, and equipment in Thailand. Key aspects include product development, product standardisation, and aggressive marketing strategies.

The expenditure on food and beverages accounted for more than 15% of the total sports-related expenditures. Hotel accommodation expenses are also crucial. Hence, there should be policies to assess the readiness of food and hotel accommodation businesses in target areas for various sports activities, the ministry said.

Expenditure on sports memorabilia still holds a relatively low value, accounting for less than 1% of the total sports-related expenses. Therefore, government agencies should formulate policies to promote the development of sports memorabilia businesses. This initiative could start by engaging sports clubs and competition organisers, focusing on the development of memorabilia products that align with consumer needs, the ministry suggested.

From comparing the actual expenses and the maximum willingly paid expenses for tickets/admission fees/competition entry fees, it was found that the actual expenses incurred by the majority of the public was higher than the maximum amount they were willing to pay. Most people perceive the value of spending money to attend sports events as relatively low.

Therefore, government agencies need appropriate policies to attract more public interest in attending sports events, the ministry said.