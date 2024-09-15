Wilderness: A play of love and revolution [Eng Sub]

The play tells love stories amid the winds of a revolution and tries to answer the question whether the winds would support the ship or sink it.

Splashing Theatre, a Thai theater production house, produces love stories among two groups of revolutionaries, presented in two acts, divided by a 15-minute intermission and spanning a 50-year period.

The first act (1976-1981) begins with a group of students who escape to the jungle after the Thammasat massacre on October 6, 1976. Right-wing parties and the Thai police carried out the massacre of leftist protesters who had occupied the university to protest against the return from exile of former military leader and prime minister, Thanom Kittikachorn.

The dramatic events of October 6 result in deaths, arrests and escapes to the jungle. In “Wilderness”, the leftists live and work from the jungle. Driven by ideology, they manage “The Organisation”, a party set up to bring revolution to the country following Marxist and Mao beliefs while fighting with the Thai government, which at that time was totally opposed to communists.

The second act links with the first one by combining love and revolution in the heated political atmosphere of 2020-21, once again driven by youth, when pro-democracy protesters held demonstrations throughout the country against the government of former prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.