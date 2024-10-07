Vayupak Fund One debuts its Type A investment units on SET

Vayupak Fund One debuted its Type A investment units on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) with an opening price of 10.10 baht, a 0.10-baht increase from the initial offering price.
The first dividend payment is expected in February 2025, with a guaranteed return of at least 3.0% per year and a maximum of 9.0% per year.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Phichai Chunhavachira said the Ministry of Finance had established a plan to raise capital through Type A units of Vayupak Fund One to boost the investment atmosphere and restore confidence among both domestic and international investors. This step comes after recent market volatility in the Thai capital market.
"By listing the Type A investment units on the SET, the ministry aims to provide investors with an additional investment option, confident that the Fund will support the development of the country’s capital market in line with the Fund’s objectives," Phichai said.
Lawaron Saengsanit, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the Vayupak Fund's executive committee, said that after offering Type A units to retail investors, Vayupak Fund One has become one of Thailand's largest mutual funds, with a net asset value (NAV) of about 500 billion baht.
"With professional management by Krung Thai Asset Management Public Co Ltd and MFC Asset Management Public Co Ltd, the Fund's management companies, the proceeds from the 150 billion baht offering of Type A units are expected to strengthen the Fund’s performance and generate substantial returns for investors," he said.
Chavinda Hanratanakul, managing director of Krung Thai Asset Management Pcl, said: "As for the dividend payments of VAYU1, the initial payout is expected to align with the normal accounting cycle, with the first dividend likely to be distributed in February 2025. The guaranteed return, according to the terms, will range from a minimum of 3% to a maximum of 9%."