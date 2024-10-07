Vayupak Fund One debuts its Type A investment units on SET

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Phichai Chunhavachira said the Ministry of Finance had established a plan to raise capital through Type A units of Vayupak Fund One to boost the investment atmosphere and restore confidence among both domestic and international investors. This step comes after recent market volatility in the Thai capital market.

"By listing the Type A investment units on the SET, the ministry aims to provide investors with an additional investment option, confident that the Fund will support the development of the country’s capital market in line with the Fund’s objectives," Phichai said.

Lawaron Saengsanit, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the Vayupak Fund's executive committee, said that after offering Type A units to retail investors, Vayupak Fund One has become one of Thailand's largest mutual funds, with a net asset value (NAV) of about 500 billion baht.