Anxiety, Depressive and Panic Disorders top workplace mental health requests

Dr Rodrigo Rodriguez-Fernandez, Global Health Advisor, Wellness and Mental Health, at International SOS, comments, “January and the start of a new year can be a particularly challenging time for many. The post-holiday blues, the return-to-work routines, and the harsh winter weather in the northern hemisphere can take a toll on mental health and wellbeing. Blue Monday presents a crucial opportunity for organisations to proactively address mental health challenges for the year ahead and cultivate a culture of well-being that extends far beyond this single day.

“For organisations, recognising the inextricable link between good mental health, employee wellbeing, and organisational effectiveness is paramount. Alarmingly, workplace stress and anxiety rates remain high, with around 15% of the global working-age population suffering from mental illness. (4) The detrimental effects of stress are multifaceted and can include circulatory and gastrointestinal issues, as well as significant physical and emotional repercussions. (5) Protecting and promoting mental health in the workplace is about strengthening capacities, increasing awareness, and offering early intervention opportunities for those in need.”

International SOS offers five points for organisations to implement proactive strategies to address stress and anxiety in the workforce:

1. SUPPORT

Foster a supportive culture and work environment: create a workplace culture that values open communication and support. Encourage employees to speak up about their stress levels and provide a safe space for them to share their concerns without fear of judgment or repercussions.

2. BALANCE

Promote work-life balance and implement flexible work arrangements: consider changing time-off policies to accommodate employees’ mental health needs. Encourage employees to take breaks and set boundaries between work and personal life.

3. ASSESS

Conduct regular stress assessments: regularly assess the stress levels within the organisation through surveys, feedback sessions, and health screenings. Use the data collected to identify stressors and implement targeted interventions to address them.

4. ASSIST

Offer Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs): ensure easily accessible resources for mental health support, including workshops for stress management techniques, counselling services and mental health hotlines.

5. TRAIN

Equip managers with mental health first-aid training: upskill managers to identify signs of distress and offer initial support to employees who may be struggling.

The International SOS Foundation will host a Workforce Wellbeing training course on 20-21 January. The course will provide individuals and leaders responsible for wellbeing within their respective organisations with the competencies necessary to plan, design and deliver best-in-class programmes.

