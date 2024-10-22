Phra Samut Chedi festival opens today

In the past, it was commonly referred to as “Phra Chedi Klang Nam” (the Chedi in the water) because the original construction site was on an island surrounded by water. However, over time, the river became shallower, and the land connected to form a continuous piece.

The original Chedi was built in a 12-cornered design. Later, King Mongkut (Rama IV) wished to raise the Chedi's height to make it visible to foreign ships entering the area. He ordered the design of the Chedi to be modelled after the round chedi in Ayutthaya and added a new Chedi over the original one.

Additionally, King Mongkut constructed several other structures around the chedi, including a Chinese-style pavilion, candle hall, bell tower, vihara, and a Buddha image in the Attitude of Stopping the Rainstorm.