Phra Samut Chedi festival opens today

First introduced by King Rama IV, a 12-day festival celebrating Phra Samut Chedi gets underway today in Samut Prakan.
The event, which incorporates the Samut Prakan Provincial Red Cross Fair, will run through November 2.
Phra Samut Chedi is an important sacred site and a symbol of unity for the people of Samut Prakan. It is featured in both the province's motto and emblem. Located on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River, opposite the Samut Prakan Provincial Hall, construction of the stupa began during the reign of King Rama II but was only completed in 1828 , during the reign of King Rama III.
In the past, it was commonly referred to as “Phra Chedi Klang Nam” (the Chedi in the water) because the original construction site was on an island surrounded by water. However, over time, the river became shallower, and the land connected to form a continuous piece.
The original Chedi was built in a 12-cornered design. Later, King Mongkut (Rama IV) wished to raise the Chedi's height to make it visible to foreign ships entering the area. He ordered the design of the Chedi to be modelled after the round chedi in Ayutthaya and added a new Chedi over the original one.
Additionally, King Mongkut constructed several other structures around the chedi, including a Chinese-style pavilion, candle hall, bell tower, vihara, and a Buddha image in the Attitude of Stopping the Rainstorm.
The 12 relics of the Buddha were brought from the Grand Palace in a royal barge procession to be enshrined in the chedi, following ancient royal traditions.
King Mongkut also held a grand celebration, which has since become an annual tradition.
The annual worship event for Phra Samut Chedi is typically held on the fifth day of the waning moon in the 11th lunar month each year.
As ever, the event will feature various religious activities, including prayer ceremonies and merit-making. Visitors can also enjoy live concerts by famous singers and a wide range of vendor booths offering different goods and services.
The fair is easily accessible by private car (parking available nearby), by BTS Skytrain from Pak Nam Station (Exits 4 or 6) and by the following BMTA bus routes:
Bus 20 (4 - 4): Phom Phra Chulachomklao - Tha Din Daeng
Extra Bus 20: Phra Samut Chedi - Pak Nam (Expressway)
Bus 23 (3 - 4E): Samut Prakan - Thewet (Expressway)
Bus 25 (3 - 7E): Phraeksa - Tha Chang (Expressway)
Bus 102 (3 - 12E): Phraeksa - Central Rama 3 (Expressway)
Bus 142 (3 - 17E): Pak Nam - Samae Dam (Expressway)
Bus 145 (3 - 18): Phraeksa - Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal
Bus 3 - 19E: Phraeksa - Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal (Expressway)
Bus 511: Pak Nam - Southern Bus Terminal
Bus 511 (3 - 22E): Pak Nam - Southern Bus Terminal (Expressway)
Bus 536 (3 - 24E): Pak Nam - Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal (Expressway)