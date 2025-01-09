Governor Chadchart cites PM2.5 causes: car smoke, burning, and weather lid

For measures to solve the problem of eliminating the source of PM2.5 dust, Bangkok has the “This car reduces dust” project by campaigning to change engine oil and filters, with approximately 160,000 cars participating out of the target of 500,000 cars. Registration “Green list” for trucks with 6 wheels and above according to the Low Emission Zone measures, more than 12,000 vehicles have been registered out of the target of 10,000 vehicles. Preventing agricultural burning by providing free straw balers for farmers in Bangkok. Organizing a mobile vehicle inspection unit to measure black smoke, setting up checkpoints to detect and prohibit the use of black smoke vehicles, controlling establishments and cement plants, cleaning sidewalks and spraying water mist.

In terms of monitoring and surveillance, such as the Dust Detective Project, Risk Map, alert sending system, over 1,000 sensors, or setting up a War Room. In terms of prevention, such as the Dust-Free Classroom Project, which has already had prototype classrooms, this year we have received an urgent task force to complete all 1,743 classrooms with air quality flags and install air filters in childcare centres. The Million Trees Project has progressed to 2 million trees. In addition, there is cooperation with various agencies, such as the Royal Rainmaking Department, to carry out a mission to conquer PM2.5 dust in the airspace of Bangkok to release dust that is trapped in the atmosphere on the ground.

• Dust levels are not yet critical, ready to announce when the time comes, joining forces with 220 WFH partners with measures to limit truck areas for the first time in Thailand

For the announcement of the dust crisis, the current situation does not meet the criteria for an announcement because it must be in the red for 5 districts or more for more than 3 consecutive days, so it is not yet in the criteria for an announcement. However, if a crisis occurs, there will be measures such as prohibiting trucks with 6 wheels or more from entering the Ratchadaphisek Ring Road area, except for vehicles on the Green list with the BMA or according to the specified conditions, which should be the first in Thailand to have this measure. As for the Work From Home measure, Bangkok has invited many agencies to join the network, with 220 locations already, totalling more than 84,000 people, out of the target of 200,000 people. As for educational institutions, whether to suspend teaching or close schools and allow online learning instead depends on the discretion of the educational institution administrators.

“Although more than 50% of the dust in Bangkok comes from cars, reducing or banning the use of personal cars is a related matter and affects many parties because cars are necessary for travelling to do personal errands, conduct business or businesses, affecting the overall economy. Therefore, it is difficult to ask everyone to stop using them or switch to using electric cars. Therefore, the initial measures are only campaigning to change engine oil and air filters because all measures must take into account economic impact and cost-effectiveness,” said Governor Chadchart.

• Bangkok measures the same dust values ​​as the Pollution Control Department, informing the public to check the reports before comparing.

In this regard, the report on air quality measurements (PM2.5 dust values) of Bangkok uses data from 70 measuring devices in the area, using the standards of the Pollution Control Department, which is different from the AQI that calculates multiple gases. The report of Bangkok uses the 24-hour average as specified by the WHO, which is not equal to the hourly dust values. If the public sees dust value reports from other agencies or applications, please see what values ​​are reported. The public can check air quality data via the AirBKK application, website www.airbkk.com, www.pr-bangkok.com, Facebook, Department of Environment, Bangkok, Air Quality and Noise Management Division, Department of Environment, Bangkok.

• Inviting the public to protect themselves as another layer because dust is all around us. If you have health problems from dust, Bangkok has opened 8 specialized clinics to provide services.

For the behaviour during this period, The general public should use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks every time they go outside. Limit the time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercises. They should observe for any unusual symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation. As for the risk group, they should use protective equipment such as PM2.5 masks every time they go outside. They should avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercises.

In addition, the risk group or those who suspect that they have health problems can visit the Air Pollution Clinic to have their PM2.5 levels measured in their bodies, as well as receive free consultations on health problems related to air pollution at the Air Pollution Clinic, which is open for service in all 8 locations.

“I must say that many factors in the PM2.5 dust problem are beyond our control, such as natural factors, closed weather conditions, and burning in areas outside of Bangkok and neighbouring countries. However, we are trying to solve the problem in every dimension. I believe that this year, many projects that have been implemented and continue to be implemented, including cooperation with relevant agencies, will start to see results and alleviate the PM2.5 dust problem in Bangkok,” concluded Governor Chadchart.