Thailand 4th in Asia in number of employees thriving in workplaces

A total of 37% of Thai employees say they are thriving in their workplaces, according to the 2024 Gallup State of the Global Workplace report. The statistics put the kingdom in fourth place among Asian countries/territories, behind Vietnam, Taiwan and Singapore.

The annual report by Gallup, an American multinational analytics and advisory company, examines employee mental health and well-being worldwide, categorising respondents into three levels: thriving, struggling, or suffering.

According to Gallup, the data for this report were collected in 2023 from some 128,000 employed respondents in more than 160 countries and areas around the world.

Globally, 34% of survey respondents said they were “thriving”, while 58% were “struggling”. Some 8% of those surveyed globally reported “suffering” at work.