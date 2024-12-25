Japanese alliance expected to boost Pañpuri’s global presence

Vorravit told Krungthep Turakij that the partnership with Kosé Group marked an important milestone for Pañpuri to promote holistic, sustainable and high-quality healthcare globally.

He expects the partnership will allow Pañpuri to enhance its research and development potential thanks to Kosé Group’s excellence in technology and innovation, while enabling the Thai brand to expand its market regionally and internationally.

The Kosé Group’s commitment to offer products and experiences to meet consumers in every aspect of healthcare meets Pañpuri’s mission to offer sustainable beauty and healthcare experience for customers, he said.

We want to promote the Pañpuri as a leading brand in healthcare and beauty, which inspires consumers worldwide on the balance and value sin their life, he added.