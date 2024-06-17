New Modular Robot Factory in Thailand to serve growing Asia-Pacific market

This milestone marks a strategic move in the company's global expansion efforts, bringing cutting-edge robotics production closer to key markets, including Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.
With over 1,450 systems distributed across 54 countries, AutoStore is the most widely adopted automated fulfilment system on the planet.
As AutoStore accelerates its expansion across Asia Pacific (APAC), the new robot factory in Thailand will help get the company's automated storage and retrieval system into APAC warehouses faster and more efficiently. In the Asia Pacific. alone, 140+ systems and 5300+ robots are already in operation, with top brands like Puma, Gucci, and Best Buy relying on AutoStore's advanced technology to meet the rising demands of e-commerce.
"Since 2012, our robots have been manufactured and shipped exclusively from Poland. With increased demand in our automated fulfilment system across North America and worldwide, it's become imperative that we opened a second robot factory to better serve current and future customers," said Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO at AutoStore.
"The workforce availability, proximity to harbours and airports, favourable labor costs, and government incentives for automation companies made Thailand an ideal location for our second robot factory to power AutoStore's North American operations."
"In the last 24 months, we have tripled our existing capacity and we put in place a structure to go 10x in another 24 months if needed," said Israel Losada Salvador, COO at AutoStore.
"With our expansion into Thailand, we have not only increased capacity but also established a more diversified supplier base. AutoStore's lead times have gone from 34 weeks to 20 weeks."
Instead of shelf-based storage and manual retrieval, AutoStore employs a cube-based modular storage system using state-of-the-art robots to provide retailers with a solution that accelerates order fulfilment, maximises warehouse space, and improves operational efficiency.
The new factory in Thailand is expected to create around 80 direct employment opportunities in its first year, with plans to increase to 200-300 jobs by 2026. Within the next 18 months, AutoStore aims to produce 15,000 robots—doubling its current capacity to meet customer demand.