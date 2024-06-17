New Modular Robot Factory in Thailand to serve growing Asia-Pacific market

This milestone marks a strategic move in the company's global expansion efforts, bringing cutting-edge robotics production closer to key markets, including Australia, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

With over 1,450 systems distributed across 54 countries, AutoStore is the most widely adopted automated fulfilment system on the planet.

As AutoStore accelerates its expansion across Asia Pacific (APAC), the new robot factory in Thailand will help get the company's automated storage and retrieval system into APAC warehouses faster and more efficiently. In the Asia Pacific. alone, 140+ systems and 5300+ robots are already in operation, with top brands like Puma, Gucci, and Best Buy relying on AutoStore's advanced technology to meet the rising demands of e-commerce.