Durian and how it can be a delicious devil

Though the spiky fruit has high calorific and sugar content, making too much of it bad for diabetes patients, it also carries plenty of nutrients.
One lobe of durian can provide a bunch of good vitamins, like C which boosts immunity and digestion, and folate and other B vitamins that are good for the heart, ease stress and delay ageing.
Another interesting factor about this fruit is that each breed differs in calories and sugar content.
Take the popular “Mon Thong” breed for instance. Half a lobe of the Mon Thong durian (40 to 100 grams) provides 163 kilocalories of energy and 21.3g of sugar. This variety is very popular thanks to its golden pulp, small seeds, not very strong aroma and a balance of sweet and buttery taste.
The Chanee durian, in comparison, is sweeter than Mon Thong, has deep yellow flesh, a strong smell and is far cheaper. One lobe of this durian (about 100g) provides 148kcal and 7.7g of sugar.
Meanwhile, the “Kan Yao” variety is the most expensive and difficult to find. It is defined by its mellow, sweet and buttery flavour, moderately yellow pulp and not a very strong smell. One lobe of Kan Yao durian (about 100g) provides 187kcal and 12.9g of sugar.
The “Kradum” breed, meanwhile, is tiny with a big seed, boasts a mellow aroma and has a light yellow, sweet and soft pulp. One lobe of Kradum durian (100g) provides 134kcal and 11.3 grams of sugar.
Due to durian’s high calorie and sugar content, it is advised that people consume no more than two lobes per day. They should also refrain from drinking sweet beverages and consuming too many carbohydrates to stay within their daily caloric needs.
Durian lovers are also advised to avoid consuming the fruit with alcohol, as this will send their blood sugar levels careening and even put their lives at risk.