Durian and how it can be a delicious devil

Another interesting factor about this fruit is that each breed differs in calories and sugar content.

Take the popular “Mon Thong” breed for instance. Half a lobe of the Mon Thong durian (40 to 100 grams) provides 163 kilocalories of energy and 21.3g of sugar. This variety is very popular thanks to its golden pulp, small seeds, not very strong aroma and a balance of sweet and buttery taste.

The Chanee durian, in comparison, is sweeter than Mon Thong, has deep yellow flesh, a strong smell and is far cheaper. One lobe of this durian (about 100g) provides 148kcal and 7.7g of sugar.

Meanwhile, the “Kan Yao” variety is the most expensive and difficult to find. It is defined by its mellow, sweet and buttery flavour, moderately yellow pulp and not a very strong smell. One lobe of Kan Yao durian (about 100g) provides 187kcal and 12.9g of sugar.

The “Kradum” breed, meanwhile, is tiny with a big seed, boasts a mellow aroma and has a light yellow, sweet and soft pulp. One lobe of Kradum durian (100g) provides 134kcal and 11.3 grams of sugar.