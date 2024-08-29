Netizen draws attention to lack of cinemas in many provinces

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29, 2024

There are increasing calls for setting up cinemas in Mae Hong Son and Trat provinces after a local posted on social media that she could not watch the latest Thai film, “The Paradise of Thorn”, in her home province.  

The film was shot in Trat, but takes place in Mae Hong Son where a male couple work hard to build a residence and a large durian garden there. However, their happiness turns into tragedy when a partner suddenly passes away, leaving the other to face discrimination due to lack of approval for same-sex marriage in Thailand.

The film stars Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha, Pongsakorn Mettarikanon and Seeda Puapimon. The film earned 50 million baht in just five days after it hit screens nationwide on August 22. 

 

Netizen draws attention to lack of cinemas in many provinces

“I really want to watch the film, but there are no cinemas in Mae Hong Son,” a netizen replied to a video clip on TikTok.

One netizen said that there were also no cinemas in Trat. However, another said it depended on operators whether they wanted to invest in cinemas as they were costly.

Netizen draws attention to lack of cinemas in many provinces

According to a news report by Nation Group’s media arm Kom Chad Luek on Wednesday, there are no movie theatres in nine provinces – Mae Hong Son, Trat, Chainat, Nakhon Nayok, Narathiwat, Bueng Kan, Pattani, Amnat Charoen and Uthai Thani.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Naiton
Privacy Policy