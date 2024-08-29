Netizen draws attention to lack of cinemas in many provinces

The film was shot in Trat, but takes place in Mae Hong Son where a male couple work hard to build a residence and a large durian garden there. However, their happiness turns into tragedy when a partner suddenly passes away, leaving the other to face discrimination due to lack of approval for same-sex marriage in Thailand.

The film stars Jeff Satur, Engfa Waraha, Pongsakorn Mettarikanon and Seeda Puapimon. The film earned 50 million baht in just five days after it hit screens nationwide on August 22.