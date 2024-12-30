Bangkokians invited to enjoy open-air movie festival

The Bangkok Open-Air Cinema Festival is returning for the third year at three locations from January 4 to 19, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced.

The BMA, the Thai Film Directors Association, the Thai Film Archive and Happening Magazine will hold the third open-air movie festival under the “Colourful Bangkok 2024” theme.

The BMA said the festival will feature open-air films, concerts, panel discussions, local food stalls from Bangkok districts, booths manned by filmmakers and content creators, and plenty of creative activities. The festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays from January 4 to 19.