Thousands of tourists flock to 2 islands off Trat during long weekend

Some 5,000 tourists are expected to visit Koh Kood and Koh Mak off Trat province during the three-day long weekend, a boat operator said.
Attapol Klinthap, the owner of Boon Siri Speed Boat Co Ltd, said on Saturday morning, the first day of three-day weekend, that he expected some 5,000 tourists to visit the two popular islands of Trat during the long weekend.
Attapol said on Saturday around 1,500 tourists would visit the island, and speed boats of his firm alone would transport some 700 tourists to the two islands. He said there are three other boat service firms that would also transfer tourists to the two islands.
The 1,500 tourists on Saturday were estimated from the public Laem Sok Pier in Trat’s Muang district, Attapol said. Hundreds of other tourists are expected to use boat services from private piers and the public Memorial Pier in Trat’s Laem Ngob district, he added.
He believes the accommodation on the two islands are not enough to cope with the demand of tourists during the three holidays.
At the Laem Sok Pier, hundreds of tourists were seen queuing up to use services of two boat operators, Boon Siri and Sua Dam Go Co Ltd, on Saturday morning. The two firms provide six boats which start leaving the piers at 10.30am. Two of the boats will also call at Koh Mak before continuing to Koh Kood.
Apisit Pakahom, an official of Trat Marine Office, came to oversee the boat services in the morning.
Suparirk Buasa, a pier of Sua Dam Go, said he thought the good weather without storm or rains contributed to the high number of tourists visiting the two islands.