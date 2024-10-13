Thousands of tourists flock to 2 islands off Trat during long weekend

Some 5,000 tourists are expected to visit Koh Kood and Koh Mak off Trat province during the three-day long weekend, a boat operator said.

Attapol Klinthap, the owner of Boon Siri Speed Boat Co Ltd, said on Saturday morning, the first day of three-day weekend, that he expected some 5,000 tourists to visit the two popular islands of Trat during the long weekend.

Attapol said on Saturday around 1,500 tourists would visit the island, and speed boats of his firm alone would transport some 700 tourists to the two islands. He said there are three other boat service firms that would also transfer tourists to the two islands.