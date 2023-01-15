Minister moves to attract more Japanese investment to Thailand
The Industry Ministry's Department of Industrial Promotion has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ishikawa Prefectural Government Office to promote industrial development between Thailand and Japan, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Sunday
The agreement was signed during a recent visit by ministry officials to Japan to attract investment in Thailand.
"This move aims to boost Japanese investors' confidence in the potential of Thailand's industrial sector, enhance Thailand's competitiveness and promote collaboration between Thai and Japanese small and medium enterprises," Suriya said.
The department and Ishikawa Prefectural Government Office will organise activities to promote industrial development between two countries, such as knowledge exchange seminars, exhibitions and meetings, he said.
"The 22nd Otagai Forum will be held in Nanao city at the beginning of February to promote collaboration in the carbon-fibre-reinforced polymers and food processing industries," the minister said. "Meanwhile, Kanazawa University will send its students to study in Thai companies in a bid to create a business network between Thailand and Ishikawa Prefecture," he added.
The ministry is promoting Thai industrial estates to Japanese investors. More than 6,000 Japanese companies have investments in Thailand.
