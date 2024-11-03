Thailand expects to serve as a venue for 60 major events

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya explained that the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024 at Capella Hotel Bangkok on October 25 had drawn large exhibitors from Europe and Asia to exchange their vision on driving the exhibition industry.
He said that attendees had expressed confidence that Thailand was suited to hold exhibitions and business meetings for knowledge exchange and business partnerships.
“Additionally, we have received recommendations for development in various areas to boost the exhibition industry growth in line with the global market demand,” he said.
He confirmed that the government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ready to promote Thailand as a strategy hub for all types of exhibitions to benefit the Thai economy.
Chiruit explained that leading exhibitors had outlined three factors for boosting the competitiveness of the exhibition industry: offering facilities that meet people's lifestyle, adopting artificial intelligence for data management and content translation, and choosing exhibition venues that offer impressive experiences to the visitors.
Thailand has advantages in infrastructure, activities outside hotels and hospitality that impresses travellers, he said.
To meet sustainability trends, he said Thailand has adopted guidelines for environmental preservation, such as hybrid vehicle services and food waste reduction practices.
Meanwhile, visitors will be allowed to experience Thai culture closely, such as Thai cooking and cultural performances like Khon and puppetry, he added.
“TCEB believes that the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024 would draw around 60 events to Thailand in the next three years [2025-27], generating 7.42 million baht in revenue,” Chiruit said.
He also expects around 426,000 Thai and foreign visitors to attend those events, generating around 11.64 billion baht to the Thai economy.