Thailand expects to serve as a venue for 60 major events

TCEB president Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya explained that the Exhibition Industry Summit 2024 at Capella Hotel Bangkok on October 25 had drawn large exhibitors from Europe and Asia to exchange their vision on driving the exhibition industry.

He said that attendees had expressed confidence that Thailand was suited to hold exhibitions and business meetings for knowledge exchange and business partnerships.

“Additionally, we have received recommendations for development in various areas to boost the exhibition industry growth in line with the global market demand,” he said.

He confirmed that the government led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was ready to promote Thailand as a strategy hub for all types of exhibitions to benefit the Thai economy.