Thailand office demand reflects global future of work trends

JLL Thailand, a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management, released a series of articles based on its Future of Work 2024 survey, exploring key topics, from technology, to design and environmental, social and governance (ESG).
According to JLL analysis, the past two years have seen substantial relocation demand for newer, modern offices in Thailand —a trend expected to continue through 2028, driven by the introduction of top-tier office spaces in key business districts. This shift presents a significant opportunity for companies to reevaluate their Future of Work strategies, enabling them to remain competitive in the talent market while aligning with evolving ESG standards.
"The influx of modern office supply in Thailand signifies a transformative shift in the workplace landscape," said Michael Glancy, Managing Director for Thailand and Indonesia at JLL. "Companies have a unique chance to reexamine their workspace strategies, ensuring they meet employee expectations for flexibility and sustainability while driving productivity and innovation."
The Future of Work 2024 survey indicates that globally, organizations are prioritizing workplace design as a critical driver of corporate success. In Thailand, this is evident in the demand for "destination workplaces" that combine advanced technology, adaptability, and a focus on sustainability. Globally, 65% of organizations plan to increase investment in workplace sustainability, and nearly 80% expect their offices to be AI-enabled by 2030—trends mirrored in Thailand’s modern office developments.
"Workplace design is emerging as a strategic lever for Thai companies to achieve both talent and environmental goals," said Anawin Chiamprasert, Head of Research & Consulting at Jones Lang LaSalle (Thailand) Limited (JLL). "The demand for newer, tech-enabled spaces demonstrates a shift in priorities, where offices are expected to reflect organizational values, enhance employee experiences, and contribute to broader ESG commitments.”
The growing focus on sustainability is driving investment in adaptive reuse, circular design principles, and climate-resilient buildings. Thailand’s modern office supply offers opportunities for businesses to align with these principles while reducing carbon footprints. Research also shows that spaces designed with sustainability in mind appeal strongly to younger talent, with 71% of Gen Z and Millennials prioritizing environmentally friendly options when making decisions about where to live and work.
"Today’s office spaces must do more than house operations—they must inspire, innovate, and demonstrate responsibility," said Stephen Taylor, Managing Director, Project & Development Services, Thailand, Jones Lang LaSalle Advisory Limited. "Our research highlights the potential of science-led design to transform workplaces into dynamic environments that drive performance, well-being, and sustainability."
The increasing demand for premium office spaces in Thailand reflects a broader regional and global trend toward high-performance environments. With 64% of organizations expecting their headcount to grow significantly by 2030, and over half anticipating expansions in their real estate footprints, the role of modern, adaptable offices in supporting these goals cannot be overstated.
JLL’s Future of Work 2024 research highlights the critical importance of workplace design in achieving corporate objectives, from enhancing employee satisfaction to meeting ESG commitments. As Thailand’s office market continues to evolve, businesses have a unique opportunity to lead in creating the workplaces of tomorrow.
The biennial survey, conducted since 2011, examines the evolving world of work and identifies opportunities to invest in workplace designs that enhance staff satisfaction, well-being, and performance. This year it analyzes the priorities, challenges, and strategies of over 2,300 corporate real estate (CRE) and business leaders worldwide.