Thailand office demand reflects global future of work trends

JLL Thailand, a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management, released a series of articles based on its Future of Work 2024 survey, exploring key topics, from technology, to design and environmental, social and governance (ESG).

According to JLL analysis, the past two years have seen substantial relocation demand for newer, modern offices in Thailand —a trend expected to continue through 2028, driven by the introduction of top-tier office spaces in key business districts. This shift presents a significant opportunity for companies to reevaluate their Future of Work strategies, enabling them to remain competitive in the talent market while aligning with evolving ESG standards.

"The influx of modern office supply in Thailand signifies a transformative shift in the workplace landscape," said Michael Glancy, Managing Director for Thailand and Indonesia at JLL. "Companies have a unique chance to reexamine their workspace strategies, ensuring they meet employee expectations for flexibility and sustainability while driving productivity and innovation."