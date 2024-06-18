Turn up the heat with Atlantic Water Heaters

Sebastien Le Garec, Managing Director - Groupe Atlantic - APAC, revealed that over the past 56 years, the company has been producing water heaters and boilers under the Atlantic brand, now available in over 90 countries worldwide. They have received positive feedback globally, with returning customers and increasing new customers.
Last year, global sales revenue was 3.2 billion euros, approximately 120 billion baht. Particularly in Asia, where the brand is available in seven countries (India, Vietnam, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines), the market has been expanding continuously, with an average annual growth of over 20%.
“Regarding the popularity of water heaters and boilers in Thailand, despite being a hot country, the demand in this market is increasing, with significant market value and a lack of direct market leaders. This presents an opportunity for market entry, especially targeting customers who appreciate continuous technology development and safety features like RCD/PRCD, which cuts off the electrical circuit in case of leakage for maximum safety, and temperature control systems for consistent heating. The brand will offer three main product groups: water heaters, boilers, and tank boilers. With a production base in Thailand and after-sales service, the brand is well-prepared to support customers with technical advice, problem inspection, and on-site service.” said Le Garec.
Le Garec further stated that the entry into the Thai market has been well-supported by HomePro, Thailand's leading home decoration and construction materials retailer with branches nationwide.
This partnership aims to market and sell products to working-age and family customers who prioritise value, safety, and durability. It is expected to capture at least 5% of the Thai water heater and boiler market within three years, with a retail market value of approximately 200 million baht out of a total Thai market of 3.6 billion baht and aim to be in the top 5 within five years with the Glocal approach (Global Ambition + Local Responsibility), emphasizing product quality, innovation, and design to meet everyone's lifestyle needs.
Sangsak Sorakit, Senior Vice President, added that HomePro is delighted to partner with Groupe Atlantic. This collaboration will enhance the variety and quality of products in stores, providing customers with the best shopping experience. Initially, Atlantic products will be available at 13 HomePro branches.
The products will soon be available in all branches nationwide and through HomePro and Atlantic online channels.