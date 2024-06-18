Turn up the heat with Atlantic Water Heaters

“Regarding the popularity of water heaters and boilers in Thailand, despite being a hot country, the demand in this market is increasing, with significant market value and a lack of direct market leaders. This presents an opportunity for market entry, especially targeting customers who appreciate continuous technology development and safety features like RCD/PRCD, which cuts off the electrical circuit in case of leakage for maximum safety, and temperature control systems for consistent heating. The brand will offer three main product groups: water heaters, boilers, and tank boilers. With a production base in Thailand and after-sales service, the brand is well-prepared to support customers with technical advice, problem inspection, and on-site service.” said Le Garec.

Le Garec further stated that the entry into the Thai market has been well-supported by HomePro, Thailand's leading home decoration and construction materials retailer with branches nationwide.

This partnership aims to market and sell products to working-age and family customers who prioritise value, safety, and durability. It is expected to capture at least 5% of the Thai water heater and boiler market within three years, with a retail market value of approximately 200 million baht out of a total Thai market of 3.6 billion baht and aim to be in the top 5 within five years with the Glocal approach (Global Ambition + Local Responsibility), emphasizing product quality, innovation, and design to meet everyone's lifestyle needs.